Green River woman hospitalized with County’s 12th COVID-19 case

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 6, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s 12th confirmed case of COVID-19 is hospitalized at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The Green River woman in her 40’s went to the Emergency Room late Tuesday evening. The rapid coronavirus test was used, and confirmed she has COVID-19. She was admitted to Sweetwater Memorial in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 6. She remains hospitalized in stable condition.

This is the second of 12 Sweetwater County COVID-19 cases to be hospitalized. This number does not include a traveler from Florida who self-isolated here until he recovered, and left the area last month.

Sweetwater County’s 11th confirmed case – a Rock Springs woman in her 50’s – was admitted to Sweetwater Memorial on April 29 and released from the hospital May 3. She continues to self-isolate at home in stable condition. Until that time, Sweetwater County had gone 15 days without a new COVID-19 case.

Sweetwater County Public Health personnel immediately began contact tracing on the 12th case and are in touch with all of the woman’s close contacts, said Kim Lionberger, Public Health Director. She urged anyone in the community who isn’t feeling well to seek medical care or get tested for COVID-19.

“We are saddened that we have another person hospitalized with this virus,” said Kim White, MHSC Incident Commander. “But our healthcare team is taking excellent care of her.”

Community spread remains a concern. As the state and counties begin to ease restrictions, healthcare providers say it is more important than ever to remain vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Many healthcare agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering moving forward. Please, respect their wishes.

To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery story, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands. Wear a face covering.

If you have questions about travel, lodging, food or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider, call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, or call Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.Wyoming corona