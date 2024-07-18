Green River’s 2nd “Street Eats” food truck event is tonight

July 18, 2024 – Wyo4News

Expedition Island will once again host “Street Eats on the Green,” a family-friendly food truck evening. Tonight’s event, put on by the Green River Parks and Recreation Department, will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event, now in its second iteration this summer, offers free entry and promises a delightful evening of food, music, and community. Last time, nearly 150 residents attended, with more expected tonight.

Attendees can look forward to various culinary delights from popular vendors, including A Taste of South Texas, Tip’s Kitchen, Salcedo Salads, Snak Shak, Pin Up Coffee, and Traveling Tacos. In addition to the food, there will be games like Corn Hole and Gaga Ball, as well as non-live music to enhance the evening’s atmosphere.

Raime Drake, the event organizer, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “We had a great turnout last time and hope for an even better one this time. Come enjoy some delicious food and a fun atmosphere with friends and family!”

The remaining 2024 dates for “Street Eats on the Green” include August 22nd and September 12th. Food truck vendors interested in participating are encouraged to apply here.