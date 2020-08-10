Green River’s ‘Great Duck Race’ fundraiser coming up Saturday

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — The Green River Chamber of Commerce “Great Duck Race” fundraising event is coming up this Saturday at Expedition Island.

Residents can still purchase tickets at the Green River Chamber for an opportunity to win back cash prizes. Ticket holders need not be present to win. The “Great Duck Race is scheduled to start at noon.

Advertisement

The Great Duck Race is normally part of Green River’s yearly River Festival event. That event was canceled earlier this year due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, or to purchase tickets for the Great Duck Race, visit the Chamber website at grchamber.com/events. You can also contact the Chamber at 307-875-5711 or by email at [email protected]