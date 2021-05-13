Green River’s Jessica Petri added to 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 13, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Education announced the addition of Siler Weaver of Evanston and Jessica Petri of Green River to the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Advertisement

Representing Sweetwater County, Weaver, a senior at Evanston High School and Petri, a senior at Green River High School were chosen from a pool of over 6,000 qualified candidates nationwide. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

“Congratulations to Siler and Jessica on all of the milestones you achieved that led you to this prestigious designation. Wyoming’s future is in good hands.” said State Superintendent Jillian Balow.

Advertisement

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer. A complete list of 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars is also available here.