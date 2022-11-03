Green River’s “Paint the Town Pink” winner recognized

Wyo4news photo-Trona Valley staff in Green River

[Press Release]

Staff, [email protected]

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center staff would like to thank all of the businesses that helped create awareness for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness month by decorating their businesses.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

This year there were 22 entries in Rock Springs and Green River.

Paint the Town Pink supports the fighters, and survivors and helps us remember those taken from breast cancer but is a reminder for people affected by cancer. Get screened!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Early detection saves lives and treatment is available right here.

The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate of the Huntsman’s and offers the same treatment locally.

This year, Trona Valley Credit Union Green River Branch painted everything pink! They supported Breast Cancer Awareness Month by decorating all of their doors for the “Trona Valle A-DOORS supporting our community” campaign and the community agreed and voted them as the Paint the Town Pink 2022 Green River winner for the second year in a row.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

2022 Green River submissions

Elysha Dean Allstate Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson Golden Hour Senior Center Green River Family Recreation Center Green River Sweetwater County Child Development Center Inberg-Miller Engineers Red White Buffalo Trona Valley Federal Credit Union