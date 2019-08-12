Green River’s River Festival Happening This Friday And Saturday

Green River, Wyoming (8/12/19) – The 18th Annual River Festival will take place this Friday and Saturday at Expedition Island in Green River.

One of the highlights of the two-day event is the Friday night Cajun Shrimp Boil and The Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner. Both events will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. Tickets for either the 5:00 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Cajun Shrimp Boil are $25.00 for a single Boat or two Boats for $45.00. Smaller Canoe servings are $15.00 each.

Spaghetti Dinner tickets are $10 for adults and $5.00 for those six and under. Tickets for both events can be purchased at both the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce.

Friday night River Festival will also have live music from Nowhere Fast and fireworks at dark.

Saturday will feature early morning “Run with the Horses” marathon, half marathon or 10K run. Registration is required at www.runwiththehorses.com or Friday night at Expedition Island during the River Festival event.

Saturday will also feature dog events by the Red Desert Humane Society, a car and bike show in Evers Park and a River Walk by Wyoming Game and Fish, Green River Fire Department Water Rescue and the Green Belt Task Force.