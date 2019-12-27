Green River’s Washington Square building fire update

Dec. 27, 2019 UPDATE: Last night around 7 p.m. a fire at Washington Square, located at 400 North 1st East in Green River, was reported to the Green River Police Department.

Green River fire crews arrived on the scene to find the former Washington School building ablaze.

A Facebook post around 9:45 p.m. from the Green River Police Department stated the fire was 70% contained at that time with fire crews continuing to work through the night. No further updates have been made available.

At last report, fire officials had not determined the cause of the fire or the full extent of damages.

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 26, 2019) — A fire has broken out at the old Washington schoolhouse at 400 North 1st East in Green River.

The Green River Fire Department has asked all residents of Green River to avoid the surrounding area of the fire as emergency crews work to put out the flames.

The fire was first reported by the Green River Police Department around 7 p.m. on Dec. 26. As of now the cause of the fire remains uncertain.

Wyo4News will update the public as more information is made available.

