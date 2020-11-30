Gretchen Ondrusko (August 5, 1938 – November 24, 2020)

Gretchen Ondrusko, 82, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at The Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center. She has been a resident of Sweetwater County for 22 years and a former resident of Washington Terrace, Utah.

Gretchen was born on August 5, 1938, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ira and Blanch Stahl.

She graduated from Johnstown High School in 1959 and studied nursing and occupational therapy at Mount Aloysius College. Gretchen worked as a nurse and occupational therapist until her retirement in 1998.

She married Frank R. Ondrusko on October 3, 1970, he preceded her in death on December 27, 1992.

Gretchen was a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association, the Nursing Association, and the Green River First Assembly of God church.

She loved to spend time with her family and help to serve the community. She enjoyed being active with the Young at Heart Senior Center and participating in the festivities such as Octoberfest and Spring Fling. One of her fondest memories was traveling to Japan with her first husband.

Survivors include her son Robert Keith Page, Superior, WY and wife Sarah, daughter Nina Robinson, Fruitland, UT and husband Calvin, various grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by son, David Louis Page, son Calvin John Page II, and brother John Edwards Stahl.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 10:00 am, December 12, 2020, at the Restoration Ministries in Rock Springs, WY. Flowers can be delivered at the church.

