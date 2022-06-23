GRFD and Castle Rock Ambulance help in wreck on I80 near mile marker 66

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) was dispatched along with Castle Rock Ambulance (CRA) to a multiple vehicle accident with multiple injuries reported on I80 at mile marker 66. Upon arrival, Wyoming State Highway Patrol Troopers along with Sweetwater County Sheriffs had the scene contained with traffic being diverted around the wreckage. GRFD Co-Chief Bill Robinson along with CRA staff started to assess the scene and it was quickly determined patient extrication was needed along with multiple air med units.

GRFD Rescue crew led by Captain Austin Rider took over rescue operations and assisted CRA crews with medical. With the assistance by law enforcement, two medical helicopters were successful in landing in different locations and were able to transport the two critical patients. Four other patients, including two juveniles, who were ejected from the vehicle, were transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs for treatment and evaluation. All departments worked the scene for over four hours until complete.

Robinson stated, “If it had not been for everyone from dispatch, fire, EMS, state troopers, sheriff, medical helicopter personnel, and hospital crews the outcome for all patients would have been very different.”

“We are blessed in this community whether you live here, visiting, or just passing through, that all these entities work well and professionally with each other as they do,” stated in the press release. GRFD would like to say thank you to Sweetwater Combined Communications Center, Wyoming State Highway Troopers, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s, Castle Rock Ambulance, Sweetwater Medics, AirMed Teams, and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for all their help during this time.