GRFD Assistant Chief Erdmann recognized at City Council meeting

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 19, 2021) — The Green River City Council honored Green River Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann at the Tuesday night Council meeting.

Erdmann, a 1993 Green River High School graduate, recently completed the Executive Fire Officer program developed by the National Fire Academy. The program is designed to help fire officers refine the professionalism of the individuals to keep the fire services progressing into the future, and embracing change to keep up with advancement in technology, training, and community cultures.

Erdmann said he could not have finished the program without the support and help from his family, Assistant Fire Chief Bill Robinson and the City of Green River administrative team.

Erdmann is a 24-year veteran of the Green River Volunteer Fire Department starting as a volunteer while working for the Cities Utilities Division before going full-time with the Fire Department in January 2014.