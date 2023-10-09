GRFD pins three officers

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department (GRFD)

October 9, 2023 — Press Release

Recently, the Green River Fire Department held a pinning ceremony for the promotions of new officers. The three promoted individuals are shown below. The GRFD provided photos and text.

Casey Kendall (left) Submitted photo.

Lieutenant Casey Kendall was promoted to Captain. He began his fire career in 2007. He was a young man full of energy and laughter. So much laughter that it is contagious. Kendall became a lieutenant in 2018, where he proved he was ready to lead GRFD crews and take on the added responsibilities. When it came to safety, he pulled no punches. Kendall definitely earned the respect of his firefighters as well as his officer corps.

Spencer Berry (left) Submitted photo

Spencer Berry was promoted to Lieutenant. He is a young man whom we have had the pleasure to watch grow from a firefighter through the ranks since 2015, obtaining each level through time and commitment. While the Officer Corps speaks very highly of him, we enjoy watching how much he cares about the department and his beautiful family. He has met with different members of the Officer Corps, seeking advice and direction on different issues. It is now a pleasure to see him bestow the direction and values he was taught by both his family and his fire family to the new recruits and firefighters who are seeking to be in his position in the future.

Albert Ryes (left) Submitted photo

Albert Reyes has been a firefighter since 2015. He was promoted to Lieutenant and has climbed through the ranks to accomplish the goals he has set for himself and this fire department. His strive for the top is without a question and is what makes him a natural selection to join our officer corp. After receiving his status as Lieutenant here, this individual, in the past few months, has helped us as a whole achieve better training and helped firefighters in their pursuit to be the best they can be.