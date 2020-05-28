GRFD rescue woman from the Green River

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 28, 2020) — A woman was rescued from the Green River at approximately 5:30 p.m., May 25, According to the Green River Fire Department Facebook page. Read the statement below:

“Green River Fire Department was called to a cold water rescue at approximately 5:30 this evening on the Green River at the old Gorge Rock. A female was successfully rescued and transported by Castle Rock Ambulance.

GRFD would like to remind all who float the river to please wear life jackets and be aware of the river conditions and surroundings.”