GRFD respond to truck fire on Interstate-80 Sunday night

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (JANUARY 25, 2021) — The Green River volunteer fire department not only battled a blaze on I-80 Sunday night, but did so in very cold weather.

Advertisement

Assistant Fire Chief Bill Robinson said the department received the call around 9 p.m. Sunday night at mile marker 78 West of Green River. A truck transporting a new fifth wheel trailer caught on fire. There were no injuries but the truck and trailer were a total loss.

Robinson said the fire department was on the scene for two hours and were dealing with temperatures in the 10-degree range. Robinson said while the truck and trailer were a total loss, the department did keep about 80 gallons of diesel fuel from going up in flames.