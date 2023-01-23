GRFD responds to call early this morning

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At approximately 1:30 this morning, January 23rd, the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Green River Police Department were called out for a report of a single-story structure fire. Upon arrival, GRFD co-chief Bill Robinson along with Captain JP Apostolope and Captain Clint Kendall met with GRPD and were able to determine that the double-wide home was on fire underneath the structure.

Firefighters worked hard to find the fire under the home and found the fire was spreading through the ductwork of the home. GRFD firefighters were able to use tactics that allowed entry into the ductwork and were able to extinguish the fire with the use of a piercing nozzle. Most items and valuables in the home were saved, but the home suffered significant smoke damage. Crews battled the difficult fire for approximately 4 hours before completing their efforts. GRFD responded with 3 engines and 22 firefighters. GRPD was able to ensure everyone was outside and was able to get the street shut down for the fire department to accurately and safely battle the fire. No one was injured during the fire and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation by the GRFD.

GRFD would like to thank all entities involved: Castle Rock Ambulance, Green River Police Department, and Sweetwater County Combined Communications Center on a great and safe job performed. Co-chief Bill Robinson would also like to remind everyone, “Even though this is still being investigated, please practice caution when using any source of heat to thaw outlines during these freezing temperatures.”