GRFD responds to house fire on Midwest Drive on Saturday

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (November 23, 2020) — The Green River Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon at 1210 Midwest Drive around 2 p.m. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Erdmann said the fire appeared to have been started in a wood burning stove in the garage as there were two people working to winterize the home.

Advertisement

Erdmann said the wood burning stove was not properly installed and had never been used. He said the fire started where the stove pipe went through the side of the home. He said as the structure started to smoke and flames were visible, the neighbors spotted the fire and called 911. Erdmann said the two neighbors stated to spray water on the blaze with a garden hose.

Erdmann said the neighbors slowed the spread of the fire to save the property until the Fire Department arrived. He said as fire crews arrived the fire was completely extinguished at the source and the structure was checked for extension of the fire. Erdmann said there were hot spots found in the floor between the garage and the main level.

Erdmann said nobody was living in the split entry home at the time and there were no injuries. He said an investigation conducted by Fire and Police showed that the fire was accidental and unintentional in nature. No damage estimate was given. The Fire Department was at the scene for two hours. 28 firefighters and two engines responded