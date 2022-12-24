GRFD responds to local trailer fire Friday evening

Submitted photo by GRFD, December 23, 2022

December 24, 2022 — Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, the Green River Fire Department was called out to a reported structure fire in Pioneer Park Trailer Court, in Green River. According to a press release from the GRFD, the Incident Command, Captain JP Apostolope, noticed smoke coming from underneath a mobile home.

It was determined that the insulation under the mobile home was burning due to the attempt to thaw the main water line using a propane heater. The fire was quickly extinguished, causing damage only to the insulation and trailer skirting. There was no damage to the interior of the home.

In total, two trucks and 14 firefighters were on the scene.

The GRFD reminds residents that in extreme cold weather conditions when thawing frozen pipes to follow these four steps:

1. Turn on the faucet, and keep it running.

2. Apply heat to the frozen area with a hair dryer; never use an open flame.

3. Continue to apply heat; don’t stop heating until full water pressure has been restored.

4. Check all faucets and prevent pipes from freezing in the future by running water through the pipes, even a trickle. This will help prevent pipes from freezing.