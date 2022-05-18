GRFD responds to smoke report from local gym

Submitted photo by Steve Core, City of Green River

May 18, 2022 — Press Release

At approximately 9:15 pm, Tuesday, May 17, the Green River Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from an air vent at the Green Island Gym. Three trucks reported to the scene. Captain Clint Kendall stated that upon entry, smoke was visible.

The firefighters directed the patrons of the gym to exit the building. Firefighters then began their search for the source of the smoke, but nothing was found on the interior of the building. They then directed their sources to a roof inspection.

Chief Larry Erdmann reported that the source was coming from the HVAC systems. Each address in the strip mall has their own heating and cooling systems, so no other businesses were affected.

We would like to thank the managers for their assistance with their businesses, along with Sweetwater Combined Communications, Green River Police Department, and Castle Rock Ambulance.

With our days’ warming and cooling systems being turned on, the Green River Fire Department would like to remind you to please check filters and units for overall maintenance and proper operation.