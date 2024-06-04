GRFD to host car show during Flaming Gorge Days

June 4, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River Fire Department will host a car show at Evers Park during Flaming Gorge Days on Saturday, June 29. The event will begin at 11 a.m. The show and shine display will feature a variety of vehicles, with an entry fee of $10 per vehicle. This fee not only secures a spot in the car show but also includes participation in the Flaming Gorge Days Parade. All proceeds will go to help fund future Flaming Gorge Days events.

To register, participants must fill out this form and provide their name, vehicle year, vehicle model, and payment to the Green River Fire Department at 500 Shoshone Ave. Checks should be made payable to the City of Green River. Beginning Wednesday, June 5, registration forms and fees can be submitted via the fire station’s drop box at the Shoshone Avenue entrance.

For more information, interested parties can contact Larry Erdmann at 307-871-8639.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, June 29

Saturday, June 29 Time: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Location: Evers Park, 370 S. 2nd East, Green River

Evers Park, 370 S. 2nd East, Green River Entry Fee: $10 per vehicle

The Green River Fire Department invites car enthusiasts and the community to join in the celebration and support Flaming Gorge Days by showcasing their prized vehicles.