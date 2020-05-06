GRHS and SCSD#2 not to appeal scoring error during 4A state wrestling tournament

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 6, 2020) — In a release sent to Wyo4News, Green River High School (GRHS) and Sweetwater County School District #2 (SCSD #2) will not be pursuing an official appeal for the scoring error that took place at the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships. GRHS were officially crowned champions, but due to a “clerical error”, Kelly Walsh High School claimed the title. Read the official release below.

Advertisement

Green River High School and Sweetwater County School District #2 Administration will not be pursuing an official appeal to the WHSAA Board of Directors regarding the Wyoming High School State 4A Scoring error that occurred resulting in Kelly Walsh High School winning the State Wrestling Team Championship after Green River High School was declared the 4A State Champions. After extensive research into this scoring matter, it has been determined that the final updated team scores are correct and all scoring rules and applications of those rules have been applied accurately as per National Federation of High School Rules.

The Sweetwater County School District #2 Administration conducted an extremely thorough inquiry into this matter that included research assistance from several of the following professional organizations and individuals: (1) State High School Activities Associations from South Dakota, Ohio, Montana, California, Oregon, Utah, Idaho, and Texas; (2) the National Federation of High Schools; (3) the National Wrestling Coaches Association; (4) the Michigan and Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Associations; (5) several SWCSD#2 Staff Members; and (6) a number of High School and College Wrestling Coaches from Wyoming, Wisconsin, Montana, Utah, Michigan, Virginia, and Missouri.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County School District #2 and Green River High School Administration want to

make it clear that although our research indicated that the final team scoring is accurate, we have an expectation that the WHSAA Executive Board will address this issue and how it was handled in a serious manner.

Green River High School and Sweetwater County School District #2 Administration are

extremely proud of our wrestling team, coaches, parents, and community for their

accomplishments and support.