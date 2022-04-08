GRHS announces 2022 Hall of Frame inductees

April 8, 2022 — Today, Green River High School released the names of their Class of 2022 Hall of Fame. The new members will in inducted on Saturday, September 10. The Hall-of-Banquet will occur at Green River High School at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. social scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Green River.
All new members will also be honored on Friday, September 9, at the Wolves’ home football game against Rawlins.
The Green River 2022 Hall-of-Fame Class:
Tom Wilson
*14 Years as GRHS Athletic Director – Started the Green River Hall-of-Fame in 2009 *13 Years as Head Football Coach for GRHS – 53 Career Wins, All-Time Wins leader in GRHS Football History
*All-State Football Player, Represented GRHS in the first-ever Shrine Bowl, Head Coach of Shrine Bowl in 1993
Mike Hamel
*Current Superintendent of Schools in Rawlins, Wyoming, and Member of the WHSAA Executive Board
*Member of the University of Wyoming Athletic Hall-of-Fame: Wrestling – 3 times WAC Champion
*State High School Wrestling Champion, All-Time Career Pin Leader in UW Wrestling Program History
*Class of 1974 athletic and activities teams that won five Wyoming State Championships (football, golf, boys & girls swimming, and wrestling). The Industrial Arts Program won the State Championship, with basketball and track and field teams placing third at state. GRHS only offered seven sports in 1973-74, winning five state titles and two third-place finishes.
Brent Foster (Originally Selected to the 2021 HOF but will be honored and placed in the 2022 HOF)
*US Naval Aviator and educator at the Office of Naval Research and the Naval War College
*Pioneered the creation and development of the new Maritime Patrol Tactical Air Crew protocols and procedures
*Selected as one of the first Naval Tactical Coordinators
Dr. Jeffrey C. Bauer
*Internationally recognized Health Care Futurist and Medical Economist with over 300 Publications
*University of Colorado Health Sciences Center (Denver) Associate Professor and Assistant Chancellor for
Planning and Program Development
*Ph.D. from the University of Colorado in Economics, Boettcher Scholar, Ford Foundation Independent Scholar