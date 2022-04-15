GRHS announces alum Jessica Demaret to return as volleyball coach

Submitted photo Sweetwater County School District #2

April 15, 2022 — Green River High School has a new head girls’ head volleyball coach. She is Jessica Demaret. Demaret is a 1996 graduate of Green River High School, where she was a three-time All-State volleyball and basketball player. She currently works as the School Registrar at Green River High School.

Demaret takes over the Lady Wolves volleyball program coached for the last 14 seasons by Rikki Shantz, who resigned in December.

This will be Demaret’s second stint as the Lady Wolves volleyball head coach. She served in the position from 2006 to 2008. During her tenure, she led the Wolves to a second-place finish at the Western Regional Tournament and a fourth-place finish at the State Championships.

Demaret’s coaching career is extensive, including positions at Lincoln Middle School and being the GRHS freshman boys’ basketball coach and GRSH sophomore volleyball coach.