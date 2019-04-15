GRHS Announces New Head Cheerleading Coach

Green River, WY (April 15, 2019) – The Green River High School Athletic Department recently announced the hiring of a new Head Cheerleading Coach for the 2019-2020 school year, Allison Meredith. Meredith will replace the current Head Coach, Amber Seppala.

Meredith has been offered the position and will take over this spring pending Sweetwater County School District Number Two School Board approval. The GRHS Cheer Program has a storied championship history and Meredith is looking forward to stepping up from her position as Assistant Coach to take on the Head Coaching duties.

“We look forward to working with Allison as our new GRHS Cheerleading Head Coach. Allison has put in considerable time as our Assistant Coach this past year. Allison is well aware of the tradition of championship excellence within our program as she was a member of the GRHS Cheer Team while in high school. Coach Meredith has already put a plan in place for the cheerleading program moving forward. I look forward to assisting Allison in her effort to sustain and continue to grow our outstanding tradition in competitive cheerleading,” said Tony Beardsley, SWCSD#2 District Activities Director.

Meredith’s background includes coaching at Rock Springs Gymnastics as well as past competitive cheerleading experience.