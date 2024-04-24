GRHS Art Students receive 73 ribbons and honors

Ray Barrett with GRHS art teacher Shane Steiss Submitted photo

April 24, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Green River High School Art Program recently competed in the Wyoming State Art Symposium in Casper. Over 4,700 pieces of artwork from 67 schools participated in the event, which was held April 17-19 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. GRHS students submitted 175 pieces of art and received 73 ribbons. Professional artists judged each student’s art.

All of the symposium-submitted artwork will be displayed during the upcoming GRHS Industrial and Fine Art Fair on April 29 – May 1 in the school’s main gym. There is no admission charge. At the event a silent auction assist the Jamie Campos family will be taking place to help with recent medical expenses. Campos teaches art at Truman Elementary.

Ryleigh Hawkins (submitted photo)

Wolves Award Winners

In the sculpture, GRHS received six of the 25 congressional awards. Students recognized were Raygan Cochrun, who won four awards, along with Brianna Uhrig and Elena Apperson.

In the drawing and painting category, GRHS collected three awards. Tyler Castillion won two of the awards, and Ray Barrett also won one of the 25 Congressional Awards. One of Castillion’s works was selected to be displayed in the office of a Wyoming State Representative for the year.

Jennie Gordon, Wyoming First Lady, selected a group of artwork to be displayed in the Governor’s Mansion for the year. Three Green River students earned that honor, Raygan Cochrun, Tyler Castillion, and Ryleigh Hawkins.