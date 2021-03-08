GRHS artwork on display at the Green River library

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 8, 2021) – The artwork of 14 Green River High School students is on display at the Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. 1st East, throughout the month of March.

“This exhibit beautifully showcases the artistic talents of Green River’s high school students,” said Lindsey Travis, assistant director for the library system. “Stop by and check it out!”

Students showcased in the exhibit are:

Emma Christiansen

Jessica Clark

Caitlyn Farnsworth

Skylee Gomez

Gabbie Hieser

Lauren Jensen

Natalea Killpack

Olivia Nielsen

Morgan Rieck

Amaya Spartz

Connar Todd

Brianna Uhrig

Hailey Uhrig

Ashley Warner

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and noon to 4 on Saturday.

The Sweetwater County Library System welcomes artists to apply to display their own creative work at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs or the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. For more information, contact Debora Soule at 362-6212 or Lindsey Travis at 875-3615.