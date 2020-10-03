GRHS can’t slow down Jackson Hole in the second half

Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 2, 2020) – It was a tale of two halves. The Green River High School football team kept it competitive in the first half, but ultimately fell to the Jackson Hole High School Bronc, 63-17, on Friday at home.

The Wolves came out with a solid game plan in the first half, throwing the ball efficiently and finding open receivers for big touchdowns.

With 7:15 left in the first quarter, senior quarterback Jachob Fuss found senior wide receiver Seth White for a 21-yard touchdown to put the Wolves up first, 7-0, after the made extra point attempt.

Jackson Hole marched down the field and punched in a 5-yard rushing touchdown to even up the score. But less than a minute later, the Wolves used some trickery to get back on top.

Fuss pitched it to sophomore Caleb Lake, who found junior wide receiver Dylan Taylor streaking down the sideline for the 62-yard touchdown play.

Jackson Hole found the endzone again twice in the final two minutes of the opening period. The first was one a 30-yard touchdown pass play and the second was a pick-6, which put the Bronc up for good, 21-14.

The Wolves got into the red zone three times in the second quarter, but only came away with three points in total. After the game, Green River head coach Kevin Cuthbertson said if the Wolves managed to punch those trips into the endzone, it would’ve been a different ball game.

Jackson Hole came out in the second half and pitched a shutout, scoring 35 points and capitalizing on Green River’s mishaps.

Cuthbertson told the team to not hang their head on what happened in the second half.

“That’s not the team we are. We’re a much better team than that. We’re the team you saw in that first half. That’s our capability. We had a couple things that didn’t go our way,” he said.

“We had a couple mistakes at the end with the punts. We had a bad snap and then the block punt. Then they onside kick and throw a deep ball after that. There’s some things that went wrong for us in the second half, but we’re a better team than what we showed. We’ll come back next week, work hard, get better and get back on the field next week.”

The Wolves fall to 2-3 on the season and host Powell High School for their homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 9. The key at practice next week will be finding consistency, Cuthbertson said.

“We’ve been trying to push it all year long. It seems like we have one thing going good and then fall apart on the other side. We want to keep preaching consistency,” he said. “We want to keep preaching execution and production. When we look at Powell, we’re going to expect a big football team that likes to come in and run the ball, so we got to work on stopping the run this week.”