GRHS celebrates new Culinary Arts room with ribbon cutting ceremony

Wyo4news

Carly Eversole, [email protected]

Green River, Wyoming – Staff from Green River High School, SWSD #2, and the Green River School Board gathered together the evening of September, 7 to celebrate the newest addition to the GRHS in the form of a newly remodeled culinary arts room at 5:30 p.m. Construction on the room, previously known as the food and sewing rooms, began last spring and was completed mid-August prior to school starting. The goal of adding the industrial-style kitchen is to allow exposure to the food prep industry as a career path for high school graduates.

Culinary arts teacher for the high school, Marisa DeClercq said “the program has 145 students signed up this semester. The industrial kitchen will allow students to try cooking and see if it is something they enjoy before entering culinary school or the workforce and then deciding they don’t like it. I am focusing on the basics like knife safety and food prep right now before getting into the more advanced concepts. Everyone eats and these concepts will be basic life skills for students. During this semester, Culinary Arts I is offered, next semester is Culinary arts II and III along with Global foods and a hospitality management class.”

DeClercq, who is entering her 6th year teaching along with GRHS Principal Darren Heslep, approached the school’s superintendent Craig Barringer and school board members with the idea of a culinary arts room in the fall of 2021. After hashing out the details and some price negotiations, the project was underway in the spring of 2022. “Most of the construction to the room was in the vent work above the industrial stoves and removal of an existing wall in the room. They were working on a very short time limit and got it all done before school started,” said Barringer prior to the ceremony.

School board member Steve Core, who was wielding the scissors for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, added that restaurants in the community have approached the school expressing their “hopes that a student will want a summer job cooking after being in the program. There is a real threat of local restaurants closing because they can’t find anyone to cook. This will hopefully give students the skills to be able to go out into the workforce.”