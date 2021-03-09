GRHS cheer first Wyoming team to ever compete at nationals in Orlando

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 9, 2021) – The Green River High School cheer squad made history this year, becoming the first cheer team in Wyoming history to earn a bid to compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association High School National Championships.

The competition takes place at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from April 22 through April 26. The Wolves are competing in the medium coed and gameday coed competitions at nationals.

They are also planning to have a showcase before nationals sometime in April.

The national team for the Wolves is made up of the following GRHS students:

Abby Cook

Addee Beardsley

Allysa Drinkle

Angie MacKinnon

Audrey Kunkle

Audrey Ferrer

Ciera Silva

Cydnee Sturlaugson

Darica Meeks

Ellie Kettering

Hayley Martinez

Kamille Fowler

Kristinah Serrano

Lauren Jensen

Presley Weaver

Andrew Santhuff

Branson Barton

Broox Riley

Damien Holmes

Luis Batista

Oran Watts Pavey

Trenton Collar

Coached by Allison Luna and assisted by Mikayla Smart

The cheer squad needs help funding the trip to Orlando and is raffling several items to get them there, such as:

One-half of a grass-fed cow, which has never had shots or antibiotics. Processing fees are covered through a donation made by the Saccomano family.

A Savage Mark II FV-SR 22LR BoltAct and $200 toward Kaleb’s Creations Taxidermy

Two tickets will be drawn on March 31, and the first ticket will have the choice between the two. For one ticket the cost is $20 and for six tickets the cost is $100.

To purchase a ticket, contact any cheerleader, coach or family member.