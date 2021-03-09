GRHS cheer first Wyoming team to ever compete at nationals in Orlando

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 9, 2021) – The Green River High School cheer squad made history this year, becoming the first cheer team in Wyoming history to earn a bid to compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association High School National Championships.
The competition takes place at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from April 22 through April 26. The Wolves are competing in the medium coed and gameday coed competitions at nationals.
They are also planning to have a showcase before nationals sometime in April.
The national team for the Wolves is made up of the following GRHS students:
- Abby Cook
- Addee Beardsley
- Allysa Drinkle
- Angie MacKinnon
- Audrey Kunkle
- Audrey Ferrer
- Ciera Silva
- Cydnee Sturlaugson
- Darica Meeks
- Ellie Kettering
- Hayley Martinez
- Kamille Fowler
- Kristinah Serrano
- Lauren Jensen
- Presley Weaver
- Andrew Santhuff
- Branson Barton
- Broox Riley
- Damien Holmes
- Luis Batista
- Oran Watts Pavey
- Trenton Collar
- Coached by Allison Luna and assisted by Mikayla Smart
The cheer squad needs help funding the trip to Orlando and is raffling several items to get them there, such as:
- One-half of a grass-fed cow, which has never had shots or antibiotics. Processing fees are covered through a donation made by the Saccomano family.
- A Savage Mark II FV-SR 22LR BoltAct and $200 toward Kaleb’s Creations Taxidermy
Two tickets will be drawn on March 31, and the first ticket will have the choice between the two. For one ticket the cost is $20 and for six tickets the cost is $100.
To purchase a ticket, contact any cheerleader, coach or family member.