GRHS Cheer Team shines at UCA Camp, ten named All American

July 11, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River High School Wolves Cheer Team showcased their talent and dedication at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) camp this week. The team participated in various activities to enhance their skills, routines, and cohesion in preparation for the upcoming season.

In a proud moment for the school and the team, ten members of the Wolves Cheer Team were named All-American recipients at the camp. The honored cheerleaders are as follows:

Back Row Left to Right: Maggie Lennon – Junior

Juliet Peterson – Junior

Dax Smith – Junior

Hayden Winner – Senior

Kailana Isaac – Sophomore Front Row Left to Right: Jazlynn Hunt – Junior

Jaylene Gallegos – Junior

Ezia Romango – Senior

Kamryn Shaw – Senior

Izabella Kelley – Senior Photo credit Annika Smith.

“These athletes have shown incredible dedication and passion already this season,” said Head Coach Mikayla Smart. “Being named All-American is a well-deserved honor for each of them, and it’s a proud moment for our team, school, and community. We are excited to see what the rest of the season holds for our team!”

The Wolves Cheer Team looks forward to building on their success and representing Green River High School with pride in the upcoming cheerleading season.