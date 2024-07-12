GRHS Cheer Team to hold car wash fundraiser

Photo courtesy of Green River High School Wolves Cheer Team

July 12, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Green River High School Wolves Cheer team is hosting a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harley Davidson parking lot in Green River. The car wash is by donation only.

The community is invited to come out and get their cars sparkling clean. Funds raised will go toward purchasing gear, covering fees for camps and choreography, and financing competition expenses for the upcoming season.

Head Coach Mikayla Smart emphasized the importance of community support, saying, “Please come out and support our team at fundraisers and games! We love cheering on our community and enjoy them doing the same for us!”

For more information, visit the Green River Wolves Cheer Team Facebook page or contact the cheer team directly.