GRHS cheerleaders named to NCA All-American team

Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) – Five cheerleaders from Green River High School were named to the National Cheerleaders Association All-American team.

Angie MacKinnon, Darica Meeks, Cydnee Sturlaugson, Addee Beardsley and Lauren Jensen were nominated for the team in August and later tried out.

This honor makes the cheerleaders eligible to perform at the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour, the Citrus Bowl or the Varsity Spirit Spectacular, which is all put on by the National Cheerleaders Association.