GRHS gets new bleachers in Wolves Gymnasium

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 7, 2020) — Green River High School (GRHS) is making a big improvement to Wolves Gymnasium, as new bleachers are being installed. Hussey Seating Company is doing the installation for GRHS.

The job is not complete but is expected to be completed next week. One side of the bleachers (above) is complete, and the other side will have the Power Wolf logo, instead of the GR logo. These images are provided below.

The project is not small, as the cost for the bleachers was $292,200. GRHS did look to save money as they were replacing the bleachers, and were able to make a deal and replaced the bleachers at Truman Elementary as well. Those bleachers cost $28,400.

Tony Beardsley, Athletic Director at GRHS, said the bleachers needed replacing and these new ones are much safer.

Beardsley praised the work done by former GRHS Principal Darren Howard for spearheading the project after a community member came to former Sweetwater County School District #2 (SCSD #2) Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo in the fall of 2019 about the possible replacement of the bleachers. Beardsley did say the bleachers were past due to be replaced.

In December of 2019, the process started seeing how much it was going to cost to replace the bleachers. When February came around, things started to come together with the Hussey Seating Company.

A small committee was formed, including SCSD #2 Board of Trustee President Steve Core, to look at the bleachers and see what they could do. This process of saving money was included in the decision, which brought Truman into the mix, which needed replacement bleachers.

Part of the decision to replace bleachers at Truman was due to the fact the Flaming Gorge Classic has been growing and the gym is needed for more games, as they have been recruiting more teams for the tournament.

The bid was given to the SCSD #2 Recreation Board to get the bleachers, and it was approved, but they did not ask for more than $330,000.

Beardsley joined the committee towards the end to answer questions and help with the final design.

One of the main concerns during the decision making was graduation. Each year graduation takes place in Wolves Gymnasium, so they had to find bleachers that accommodated sporting events, activities, and events like graduation. Spacing was critical to make sure there would be enough room for attendance of events. Two extra levels of bleachers were added at the bottom that can be pulled out our pushed in, which allows for more seating during events like graduation.

Beardsley concluded by saying the bleachers are for the kids, the community, and displays the pride they have as a community in the school facilities in Green River.

The collaboration helped get the job done and gives a fresh new look to Wolves Gymnasium as games are played this winter.

Wyo4News will post photos on Facebook when Wolves Gymaasuim is complete.

Below are images of work that has been done on the bleachers:

