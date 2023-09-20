GRHS goes down the rabbit hole with “Alice in Wonderland” themed Homecoming

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Green River High School is excited to kick off another memorable week this school year with an “Alice in Wonderland” themed Homecoming! Beginning Saturday, September 28th, faculty, students, and the Green River community will enjoy a week of fun with spirit days and events.

The full schedule can be found below:

Saturday, September 23

Events: FFA Car Show and Kids Carnival | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Free admission | GRHS Parking Lot

Alumni Flag Football Game | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Free Admission | Wolves Stadium

Monday, September 25

Spirit Day: Mad Hatter Monday (Crazy Day)

Event: Dodgeball Tournament | 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | GRHS Main Gym | $35 teams of 6

Tuesday, September 26

Spirit Day: Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dumb (Twin Day)

Event: PowderPuff Flag Football Game | 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. | Wolves Stadium | $3 admission fee

Wednesday, September 27

Spirit Day: Painting the Classes Red (9 & 10 – wear white, 11 & 12 – wear red, staff – wear pink)

Event: Homecoming Parade | 6:30 p.m.

Route: Begins in the Green River High School parking lot, down Hitching Post, to Lincoln Middle School’s back parking lot

Thursday, September 28

Spirit Day: We’re Late, We’re Late, For a Very Important Date (Pajama Day)

Event: Bonfire and Pep Rally | 7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | GRHS Parking Lot

(Food Trucks – 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Pep Rally – 8:00 p.m.; Bonfire around 8:30 p.m.)

Friday, September 29

Spirit Day: We’re All Matching Here (Wolves Attire)

Event: Homecoming Wolves game | 6:00 p.m. | Wolves Stadium | Grey Out Theme

Saturday, September 30

Events: Lady Wolves Volleyball | 2:00 p.m. | GRHS Main Gym | Hawaiian Theme

Homecoming Dance | 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. | GRHS Commons | Single: $20, Couple: $35