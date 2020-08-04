GRHS hires Blair Aimone as first-ever Fastptich Softball Coach

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — Green River High School has announced the hiring of the first-ever Fastpitch Softball Coach, and it is Blair Aimone. The announcement was made on Tuesday, August 4.
“We are extremely excited to start Green River High School Softball with Blair Aimone at the helm,” said Tony Beardsley, Green River High School Athletic Director. “Blair brings a high energy level and a great softball background to our program.”
Along with Aimone, the assistant coaching staff was hired, bringing on Mark Hyde, Danielle Kendall, Alissa Davis, and Trin Delao.
Below are the coaches and their resumes:
GRHS Head Softball Coach – Blair Aimone
Chadron State College Softball Team
- Team Captain 2007-2010
- Nebraska NCAA Division II All-Star Team Honorable Mention 2007
- Chadron State Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year 2007
- RMAC Honorable Mention All-Conference Player 2008
- RMAC Second Team All-Academic Selection 2008
- RMAC Softball Honor Roll 2010
- All-Nebraska NCAA Division II Honorable Mention Player 2010
- Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Member 2007-2009
Western Nebraska College Softball Team
- Region 9 Freshman Player of the Year 2006
- Region 9 First Team All-Conference Player 2006
- Region 9 Academic All-Region Selection 2006
Sterling High School (Colorado) Softball Team
- 1st Team All-Conference Player 2002-2004
- Team Captain 2002-2004
- Defensive Player of the Year 2002-2004
- Most Valuable Player 2002-2000
GRHS Assistant Softball Coaching Staff
Mark Hyde – College of Eastern Utah Baseball: Pitcher and Shortstop, High School Legion Baseball (Wyoming): 3X All-State Selection – Shortstop and Pitcher, Softball Umpire
Danielle Kendall – San Diego State University Softball: Mountain West Conference Champions 2002 & 2003, NCAA Division I NCAA Tournament 2003, Named All-League and 2nd Team All-Valley in High School (California), High School Team Ranked #1 in the Nation – National High School Champions
Alissa Davis – High School Softball (Wyoming): U18 State Championship Team Member, Wyoming All-Star Softball Team – Placed at National Championships in Hastings, NE
Trin Delao – 82nd Airborne Fastpitch Softball All-American Team 1998-2001, Green River Softball Association Coach, President of Green River Little League