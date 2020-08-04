GRHS hires Blair Aimone as first-ever Fastptich Softball Coach

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 4, 2020) — Green River High School has announced the hiring of the first-ever Fastpitch Softball Coach, and it is Blair Aimone. The announcement was made on Tuesday, August 4.

“We are extremely excited to start Green River High School Softball with Blair Aimone at the helm,” said Tony Beardsley, Green River High School Athletic Director. “Blair brings a high energy level and a great softball background to our program.”

Along with Aimone, the assistant coaching staff was hired, bringing on Mark Hyde, Danielle Kendall, Alissa Davis, and Trin Delao.

Below are the coaches and their resumes:

GRHS Head Softball Coach – Blair Aimone

Chadron State College Softball Team

Team Captain 2007-2010

Nebraska NCAA Division II All-Star Team Honorable Mention 2007

Chadron State Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year 2007

RMAC Honorable Mention All-Conference Player 2008

RMAC Second Team All-Academic Selection 2008

RMAC Softball Honor Roll 2010

All-Nebraska NCAA Division II Honorable Mention Player 2010

Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Member 2007-2009

Western Nebraska College Softball Team

Region 9 Freshman Player of the Year 2006

Region 9 First Team All-Conference Player 2006

Region 9 Academic All-Region Selection 2006

Sterling High School (Colorado) Softball Team

1 st Team All-Conference Player 2002-2004

Team All-Conference Player 2002-2004 Team Captain 2002-2004

Defensive Player of the Year 2002-2004

Most Valuable Player 2002-2000

GRHS Assistant Softball Coaching Staff

Mark Hyde – College of Eastern Utah Baseball: Pitcher and Shortstop, High School Legion Baseball (Wyoming): 3X All-State Selection – Shortstop and Pitcher, Softball Umpire

Danielle Kendall – San Diego State University Softball: Mountain West Conference Champions 2002 & 2003, NCAA Division I NCAA Tournament 2003, Named All-League and 2nd Team All-Valley in High School (California), High School Team Ranked #1 in the Nation – National High School Champions

Alissa Davis – High School Softball (Wyoming): U18 State Championship Team Member, Wyoming All-Star Softball Team – Placed at National Championships in Hastings, NE

Trin Delao – 82nd Airborne Fastpitch Softball All-American Team 1998-2001, Green River Softball Association Coach, President of Green River Little League