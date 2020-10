Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 1, 2020) – Homecoming at Green River High School will be a little different than in years past.

To practice social distancing, the students will have a “Cruising Bingo,” which is a game of bingo where students will go to different local business to try and get B-I-N-G-O to earn prizes.

Then, there will be a live concert at the high school. Free Resonance will put on a show.