GRHS honored as one of 21 schools to receive Platinum Level award

GRHS Principal, Darren Heslep and Language Arts teacher, Bradless Skinner holding Platinum Award – Wyo4News photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Tuesday night, the Green River High School was recognized for being one of 21 schools to receive a Platinum Level School of Distinction award during the Sweetwater County School Board Meeting. During the 2023 school year, schools across the U.S. and Canada can meet requirements and are then designated as Schools of Distinction.

Language Arts teacher, Bradlee Skinner, explained, “The Jostens Renaissance School of Distinction Awards celebrates schools that positively impact school culture and climate through executing the renaissance formula of respect, recognize, reward, reinforce, build relationships, and get results.” Schools can earn the silver or gold level, and only the top schools Nationwide can earn the Platinum Level award. This year, only 21 schools were given that award. When the Green River High School earned the Platinum Level of Distinction, it was recognized at the annual awards event at the Jostens Renaissance Global Conference, which was held in Dallas, Texas this summer.

Skinner stated what items stood out this year. The first was the National Honor Society, which partnered with the City of Green River to open the dog park this year. Another was the FFA program and its numerous community service outings, which included the Fall Festival Activities. Finally, the Green River High School’s teacher’s impressive dress-up day stood out. Skinner mentioned, “Especially those who all dressed up this past year as various Will Ferrell characters.”

Language Arts teacher, Bradless Skinner – Wyo4News photo

On the Green River High School Facebook page, it states, “We are truly honored and pleased to announce that Green River High School has been recognized as a National School of Distinction by the Jostens company. The Jostens Renaissance School of Distinction designation was created to celebrate those schools that, in collaboration with the Renaissance community, are making a positive impact on school climate and culture through executing the Renaissance Results Formula™: RESPECT + RECOGNIZE + REWARD + REINFORCE + RELATIONSHIPS = RESULTS.”

The award will be placed on display at the high school for all those to see.