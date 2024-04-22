GRHS Jazz Bands & Choirs present Swingin’ On The Green

April 22, 2024 – Wyo4News

The community is invited to a night of musical entertainment at Expedition Island and Pavilion on April 27th from 5 pm to 9 pm, hosted by Green River High School Jazz Bands and Choirs. Admission to the event is free, with organizers welcoming donations.

In addition to the musical performances, attendees can indulge in a variety of culinary delights from food trucks stationed in the parking lot throughout the evening.

The event promises to be an enjoyable gathering for all, offering an opportunity for residents to come together and enjoy live music while supporting their local high school.