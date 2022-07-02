GRHS junior golfer chosen for Wyoming Girs Junior America’s Cup golf team

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 2, 2022) — Green River High School incoming junior Isabell Salas was one of four high school golfers in the state chosen to be a part of the Wyoming Girls Junior America’s Cup golf team. Players were chosen from a combination of high school and WSGA/WJGT scores, personal statements, and essays.

The Girls Junior America Cup includes 18 teams and each team consists of the top four girls from each state/country. The tournament is a 54-hole competition with teams counting three scorers and throwing out the team’s highest score. The event also includes a practice round, opening and closing ceremonies, a tournament banquet, and a social event. Being chosen to represent your state/country to play in the Girls Junior America Cup is one of the highest honors in junior golf.

This year’s Girls Junior Americas Cup is being hosted by Green Meadow Country Club in Helena Montana from July 24th through July 28th. The other Team Wyoming participants include Sophie Spiva a recently graduated senior from Natrona County High School, Barrett Georges an incoming senior from Cheyenne Central High School, and Samantha Spielman an incoming senior from Sheridan High School. Gillette resident Rachelle Pearson is the longtime Wyoming Team Capitan (1999-currently) and current GJAC President.

Salas has been involved in junior golf from a young age playing on various tours including the Wyoming Junior Golf Tour where she is a three-time Junior Amateur Champion (2015,2017,2022), the Utah Junior PGA where she was earned Player of The Year in 2018, the US Kids Golf Local Salt Lake City Tour where she has finished in the top five in point standings for six consecutive years beginning in 2016 and earned Tour Champion in the Fall of 2020.

Salas also participated in Drive, Chip, and Putt for six years advancing to the second round five times. Salas’s recent successes include finishing second at the 3A Wyoming State High School Golf Championship in both her Freshman and Sophomore year (2020 & 2021) wining the 3A West Conference Championship in 2021, participating in the National High School Golf Association Championship in Pinehurst NC in 2021 (placing 101st out of 254 participants), earning All-Conference and All-State Honors both in 2020 and 2021, and placing 3rd in the women’s first flight at Wyoming Match Play Championship at Devils Tower this past June.

As a member of Wyoming’s Junior Americas Cup Team Salas has been asked to sell 100 raffle tickets. The tickets are $10 each. 1st place is 2 tickets to the WM Phoenix Open in 2023, 2nd Place is a Keegan Bradley Signed Flag and $500 cash and 3rd place is 6 dozen Pro V1 Golf Balls. She will be selling tickets at White Mountain Golf Course various times throughout July including prior to the tournament on the 4th. If you are interested in purchasing tickets or other sponsorship opportunities please contact Isabell at 307-871-0743 or at [email protected]