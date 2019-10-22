GRHS Marching Band earns excellent mark at state festival

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Oct. 22, 2019) — The Green River High School Marching Band put on a performance at the Wyoming High School Activities Association Marching Festival this past weekend in Casper good enough to earn an excellent rating.

Quinn Kalinski is director of the GRHS Marching Band. He had nothing but good things to say about the band’s performance this season at state.

“This year’s group of students in the GRHS Band is a very talented bunch of individuals. They have worked extremely hard all season and put together a wonderful show on the field,” he said. “Their state performance was the best of the season, and I could not be more happy and proud of this band.”

Bands were rated on a scale of 1-5, with 1 being superior, 2 excellent, 3 good, 4 fair and 5 poor.