GRHS Musical Arts Dept to present ‘Swingin’ in the Springs’

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Musical Arts Department is proud to present ‘Swingin’ in the Springs’ this year, featuring Pack n’ Harmony, The Green River Big Band and the Wolves Jazz Band. This event will be held this Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station in Rock Springs.
Come enjoy live music along with foods and drinks provided by multiple vendors. This event is free and open to the public to come and have fun. All proceeds and donations will help support and enhance the Musical Arts Department and Green River High School. All ages are welcome, so bring your friends and families for a great night out!