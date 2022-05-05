GRHS Musical Arts Dept to present ‘Swingin’ in the Springs’

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Musical Arts Department is proud to present ‘Swingin’ in the Springs’ this year, featuring Pack n’ Harmony, The Green River Big Band and the Wolves Jazz Band. This event will be held this Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station in Rock Springs.

Green River Choir – Photo submitted by Lori Kettering Green River Jazz Band – Photo submitted by Lori Kettering

Come enjoy live music along with foods and drinks provided by multiple vendors. This event is free and open to the public to come and have fun. All proceeds and donations will help support and enhance the Musical Arts Department and Green River High School. All ages are welcome, so bring your friends and families for a great night out!