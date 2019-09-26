GRHS names its 2019 Hall of Fame inductees

Green River, Wyoming — Green River High School recently honored its 2019 Hall of Fame inductees.

The following are this year’s inductees:

Randy Walker

Gary Cain

Cheryl Ann Chew

Nancy Eklund

1927 Football team

1997 Boys 200 yard freestyle relay team

Following are just a few of the inductees accomplishments.

Advertisement

1997 200 Freestyle Relay Team

The 1997 200 freestyle relay team for the Wolves was Ben Britton, Mike Moody, Dustin Robbins, and Matthew Dockter. Britton was a junior while the rest were seniors that year.

Under the direction of head coach Randy Walker, the relay team won the state title and broke the previous state record. They held the record for over a decade, which was eventually broken by Evanston.

The boys reached All-American status, ranked ninth in the nation at the time of their swim. Their 1997 performance still stands as the best time in this event to come out of Green River High School.

1927 Football Team

The GRHS 1927 Football Team, coached by Robert Huey, is one of only two football teams in the school’s history to win the state championship with an undefeated season record.

This nine-man team’s record stood for 77 years until Green River’s 2004 football team went undefeated in its season.

Members of the 1927 team were Captain Kenneth Peters, Ross Davis, Eddie Mucho, Norman Nolan, Donald, Nicoll, William Pons, Milton Maynard, Francis Higginson, George Weir, Ernest King, Darrell Thrasher, Grant Morck, Roy Peterson, Donald Kellogg, Clyde Doak and William Rood.

Advertisement

Randy Walker

Randy Walker was key in building the successful swimming program in School District No. 2 but has also been active in other activities in the district and the community.

He was recruited by assistant Superintendent Burl Hoopes to Green River, and was named swimming head high school boys coach and swimming instructor at Green River High School in the fall of 1979.

Walker coached in the district from 1979-2004 school years. He coached GRHS swim teams, and they were conference runner ups six times, conference champions 17 times, and dual meet conference champions 10 times. His teams also achieved nine state runner-ups championships and two high school 4A boys championships, and he coached five all-Americans.

During the 1981 school year, Walker was named Sweetwater County Jaycee Young Educator of the year. He has also been named Conference Coach of the year many times, State Coach of the Year on 2002, and Green River Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2015.

He has coached swim teams to state titles in both 3A and 4A conferences and has lead swim teams that finished in the top three at state more than 15 times.

Advertisement

Before his retirement, Walker taught Physical Education at Wilson Elementary School, where he started a successful early morning fitness program. He still coaches the Sweetwater Aquatic Team, a club team composed of athletes from Green River, Lyman and Rock Springs. They recently brought home their second state club title in their second year of existence. Walker was named Wyoming club coach of the year for 2018.

Walker served on both the Green River City Council and the Sweetwater County Commission.

Nancy Eklund

Nancy Eklund, who recently passed away, is recognized for her numerous academic contributions and achievements in School District #2.

Eklund served as a Health, Physical Education and Special Education teacher, varsity and middle school coach from 1975 to her retirement in 2017.

She has a long list of achievements and titles. She served as executive director of both SHAPE America Central District from 2017 until her death and Wyoming Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance from 1996 until her death. She was also appointed by Governor Mead to the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sport, and served on this board from 2012 until her death.

She wrote and contributed to many position papers and studies.

Cheryl Ann Chew

Cheryl Chew is an entrepreneur with a business in Surprise, Arizona, named Codobe. Her business encourages entrepreneurship in smaller communities and gives people affordable space to collaborate, do more and be inspired.

She is also serving on the committee for 1 Million Cups – Phoenix West Valley where she works with other team members to create a community focused on support entrepreneurs.

After graduating from GRHS, Chew worked at Harley Davidson where she was responsible for Network Management, Computer Setup. She then attended Western Wyoming Community College, followed by a stint in the Army National Guard, where she was quickly promoted on an accelerated path. In addition to being stationed in various places in the states, Chew also served in Kuwait and Iraq.

Sponsor

She eventually went back to school and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in 2016. She majored in business administration.

Gary Cain

Gary Cain served in the military for 22 years before retiring in 1980.

Cain joined the U.S. Navy in 1958 immediately after graduating from Lincoln High School in Green River. He excelled in sports during his education in Green River, and that continued into his Navy career.

While in the Navy in Hawaii, he was a member of Pearl Harbor Admirals football, basketball and baseball teams. In Guam he played football, basketball and softball; the football team went undefeated, and Cain earned All-Island honors in football.

Advertisement

Cain coached the Station Little League baseball team, and in San Diego played football for the Naval Training Center. He played his final year of football for the Mesa College Olympians, receiving his letter at age 34.

His Navy awards and recognitions include master-at-arms in Boot Camp, eight letters of appreciation or commendation, three Good Conduct medals, three Sailor of the Quarter awards, Sailor of the Year, Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Expeditionary Medal, Navy Commendation Medal and Navy Achievement Medal.