GRHS now accepting 2020 ‘Hall of Fame’ nominees

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 25, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame Committee are currently accepting nominations for the 2020 Green River Hall-of-Fame.

Sponsor

According to Sweetwater County School District #2 District Activities Director Tony Beardsley, nominations should be sent no later than February 17th, 2020. Nominations can by make by mail, email, or fax and there is no set format for the information sent to the committee for consideration.

Hall-of-Fame Nominations should be sent to:

Tony Beardsley, District Activities Director, Sweetwater County School District #2, Green River High School, 1615 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY 82935.

Email address: [email protected]

Fax Number: 307-872-4759

Advertisement

Questions regarding the Hall-of-Fame and/or the Nomination process can be directed to SWCSD#2 District Activities Director, Tony Beardsley, at 307-872-4742.