GRHS presents The Lightning Thief Musical

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River High School Performing Arts Department is proud to announce their upcoming musical, The Lightning Thief; The Percy Jackson Musical. Last night was their first night, which featured a preview of the production. Opening night is tonight, March 30 starting at 7 p.m.

Other performance nights will be on March 31 and April 3 at 7 p.m. Matinee performances will be held on April 1 at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com

During the Sweetwater County Board Meeting that was held on March 21, students from the production came before the board to explain how they were able to cut costs and still make a profit on this production, along with the gratitude they have seen from the board since many theater productions from high schools from around the country have been terminated.

Wyo4News Photo Wyo4News Photo Wyo4News Photo Wyo4News Photo

Grace Gomez, a theater student, stated, “We are constantly dealing with product demands, shipping restraints, and inflation of goods. Because of this, we found ourselves facing the most expensive musical to produce since Tarzan. This is due to the current costs in lumber and steel.” Since Mr. Skinner took over in 2017 as the theater director, she mentioned that they have turned a profit on all 37 productions they have done in 6 years.

David Ross, another theater student, took to the podium to explain how they were able to combat costs for this upcoming performance. “Knowing that building the multiple set pieces for the various locations would be over our budget, we found an alternative that is cost-effective, it will connect our audience members who are fans of the film and blurs the lines between the stage and the screen. Out of the hundreds of high schools around the country currently producing this play, Green River High School was selected by Broadway Media to pilot their scenic projections for the lightning using projectors and digital animations. We will feature moving locations that are visually stunning for this musical. For sharing our stage feedback and student experience, they [Broadway Media] have allowed us to use their custom-designed animations free of charge, saving us nearly $10,000 in project expenses.”

Ross explained that this will give the audience a new feel. Once the show closes, Broadway Media will use the students’ suggestions and feedback to make the custom-designed animation projectors better in the future before selling the product around the world. Once the final product from Broadway Media is completed, all advertisements, promotional materials, and sale pitches will feature videos and images from the Green River High School Theater.

The final performance will be Monday, April 3, which is also senior recognition night.