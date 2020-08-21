GRHS Principal sends encouraging message after first week of school

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) — Darren Heslep, Principal for Green River High School (GRHS), sent out an encouraging message after the first week of school:
“What a great start to the school year!!! I am extremely pleased with all the time, effort, and dedication of our district in implementing plans which allow us to bring our students back to school. I know everyone was anxious and is pleasantly surprised by how well things are going.
This amazing start to our school year is equally accredited to the support of our students, parents, and the community. Without your patience and understanding, it would not have been possible to safely bring students back into the building. Our students have done an awesome job wearing masks when needed throughout the school day.
Our teachers have worked extremely hard to identify and create organizational strategies within their classrooms to facilitate opportunities for students to not always wear masks through social distancing opportunities. This has made expectations much more tolerable for our students and teachers. I believe students are very appreciative of our teachers’ efforts.
I have been in many classrooms and have seen teachers excited to have their students back. Believe it or not, I also see many happy students because they have been allowed to come back to school. There are new teaching practices taking place to ensure students are safe. I also notice students are eager to participate and respectfully comply with teacher/building expectations.
I have visited activities’ practices after school and have seen students thoroughly enjoying their opportunities to participate. Coaches and sponsors are equally as excited to have students back at practice. We may have more students participating this year than we have in the past. This is very exciting to build our school community and pride through student involvement.
I am absolutely thrilled things are going so well. I also realize this “phase” of coming back to school is new. It is so important to be positive and grateful for our opportunities to be back in the classrooms. We will need to work together and support each other as we strive to provide high-quality education while navigating the challenges of keeping students safe during this time.
Things are a “little different” at GRHS. That is okay. If a “little different” keeps our students and staff safe while allowing us to keep our doors open, we will do things a “little different.” We appreciate the ongoing support from students, parents, and our community to continue to make face to face learning opportunities possible for our students.
Thank you all for your support and GO WOLVES!!!”