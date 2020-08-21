GRHS Principal sends encouraging message after first week of school

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) — Darren Heslep, Principal for Green River High School (GRHS), sent out an encouraging message after the first week of school:

“What a great start to the school year!!! I am extremely pleased with all the time, effort, and dedication of our district in implementing plans which allow us to bring our students back to school. I know everyone was anxious and is pleasantly surprised by how well things are going.

This amazing start to our school year is equally accredited to the support of our students, parents, and the community. Without your patience and understanding, it would not have been possible to safely bring students back into the building. Our students have done an awesome job wearing masks when needed throughout the school day.