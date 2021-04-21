GRHS senior makes a splash and signs to swim at Fresno Pacific

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 21, 2021) – Green River High School senior and 2020 3A state champion Lauren Lee signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue her swimming career at Fresno Pacific University in Fresno, California.

“I think the thought of not swimming in college was scarier than the thought than not swimming in college, so I just went from there,” Lee said. “I’m extremely excited. I have been swimming for about seven years now. I’m really excited to keep that going.”

Lee said that she can bring a team-oriented attitude to Fresno Pacific, specifically in the relays, in which she shares three school records. She is a contributor for school records in the 200-medley relay, 200 free relay and 400 free relay.

“In terms of swimming, the main team aspects are relays. You have to be really competitive and willing to dive into the water to fight for your team. I think I can definitely contribute to that,” she said.

Her favorite memory while competing for the Green River Wolves came this past fall when the girls swimming team hoisted the Class 3A state title.

“I think winning state was one of my favorite memories I’ve had from swimming. It was really groundbreaking for not only a swimmer, but looking back on our childhood growing up, that was what we aimed to do and that was a childhood dream that wasn’t really in our grasps when we were at our little pool at Monroe. But seeing it get accomplished was definitely really cool,” she said.

Lee said that she will be competing anywhere between 200 freestyle to the mile, and the 100 butterflies while at Fresno Pacific. Growing up, however, she just thought swimming would be something she would just try and eventually move on to something else.

“My mom decided that I should try every sport under the sun so when I got around to swimming, I really didn’t think I would be doing it for this long. I had the mentality, ‘Oh, it doesn’t really matter. I’ll quick next week,’” she said.

“But then I got into the habit of swimming is just what I did every night. That was when I started to fall in love with swimming. There’s the routine behind it and seeing all of my friends, myself and the team succeed was really special to me.”

For her studies, Lee doesn’t plan to venture too far away from the water as she wants to study marine biology and oceanography. She said watching shark week on the Discovery Channel each year is why she wants to go into that field for her career.

“It was like Christmas for me,” she said. “That’s what I want to do for the rest of my life. I want every day to feel like Christmas or shark week.”