GRHS seniors receive Trustees’ Scholars Award from University of Wyoming

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 4, 2021) – A pair of Green River High School seniors received a prestigious scholarship from the University of Wyoming this week.

Emmalee Skinner and Jessica Petri were two of 101 students to receive the 2021 Trustees’ Scholars Award, which is a premier scholarship for Wyoming resident high school seniors covers actual credit hours taken as well as room and board costs for eight semesters at UW, starting with the fall 2021 semester.

“It is an honor to be presented with the scholarship,” Skinner said. “I am simply proud of myself for earning it. It took a lot of work from keeping up my grades, studying for the ACT, writing essays, and interviewing.

“College tuition and cost has always been a worry in the back of my mind, but having the opportunity to attend college without that worry is unbelievable!”

Petri said that hard work pays off and is looking forward to the next chapter in her academics.

“I am excited that my efforts these last four years have paid off and I look forward to seeing what this next chapter at UW will bring,” she said.

Recipients are evaluated on their academic excellence (high school grade-point average, ACT/SAT scores and curriculum rigor). Individual interviews were held as well.

For this year’s award winners, the average GPA is 3.97, and the average ACT score is 32.

To retain the scholarship all four years at UW, students must maintain full-time continuous enrollment (at least 12 semester hours) during the fall and spring semesters each year, along with a 3.0 cumulative GPA.

For more information about the UW Trustees’ Scholars Award, as well as other scholarship opportunities at UW, go to www.uwyo.edu/admissions/scholarships/index.html.