GRHS Speech And Debate Hosting Easter Egg Hunt Next Weekend

The Green River High School Speech and Debate team will have an Easter Egg Hunt fundraiser next weekend in Green River. The event is to help send 10 kids to the National tournament in Dallas, TX this coming June.

The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, April 13th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School, on the grass practice field next to Wolves Stadium. The hunt start times will have children five and under beginning at 2:30 p.m., and ages six and up starting at 2:40 p.m. The plastic eggs will be filled with trinkets, candy and tokens, which can be exchanged for prizes.

The event is $5 a person, which includes the Easter Egg Hunt and a picture with the GRHS “Easter” Mascot. The Snak Shak will have cotton candy, shaved ice, popcorn, nachos, and pretzels.

More family fun available will be available at the event with a nominal fee. This fun will include balloon animals, cookie decorating, and face painting. Those who will be attending are reminded to bring a basket for their eggs.