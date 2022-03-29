GRHS Speech and Debate seeking financial help to head to national event

Photo courtesy of the Green River High School Speech and Debate Facebook page

March 29, 2022 — The Green River High School Speech and Debate team is looking for the public’s help in raising funds to represent Wyoming in the 2022 National Speech and Debate Tournament. The competition will take place June 12-17 in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to the post on GRHS Speech and Debate Facebook page and GoFund.com, seven GRHS students will represent the school the state of Wyoming at this year’s national tournament.

Competing GRHS students are:

Mason T. in Dramatic Interpretation & Original Spoken Word Poetry

Abby S. in Original Oratory

Douglas L. in Big Question Debate

Lauryl K. in Humorous Interpretation

Faith D. in Student Congress Debate

Mia W. in Poetry Interpretation

Abigail M. in Storytelling

The posted GoFundMe goal is listed at $5,000. As of 5:30 a.m. today, March 39, funds raised were shown to be $2,400. Here is the GoFundMe link to learn more.