GRHS student artwork on display at the Sweetwater County Library

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 19, 2020) – Eleven Green River High School Art students have their work displayed at the Sweetwater County Library Gallery. The students use a variety of mediums including pencil, colored pencil, watercolor, sculpture and mixed media.

Participating artists are: Jayden LaRose, Skylee Gomez, Abigail Koivusaari, Hailee Mikesell, Lillian Munoz, Jessica Clark, Olivia Nielson, Kiera Edmonds, Shelbee McFadden, Aurora Wiekhorst, and Amaya Spartz.

The exhibit will be displayed through the end of March. Parents and friends are encouraged to stop by the library to see their work.

The Sweetwater County Library System welcomes artists to apply to display their own creative work at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs or the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

For more information, contact Debora Soule at 362-6212.