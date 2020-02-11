GRHS student, Raena Finch signs with WWCC Soccer

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 10, 2020) – Green River High School varsity student Raena Finch, has signed her letter of intent with Western Wyoming Community College on Monday to play soccer for the Mustangs on Monday.

Raena has been playing since a young age in recreation league. She wants to have fun and provide a positive attitude to the team.

From left to right: Coach, Tina Rodriguez. Assistant Coach, Chris Nielsen. Student Raena Finch. Brother, Trey Finch. Mother, Amanda Finch and Father, Dusty Finch.

Raena wishes to study business management at Western Wyoming Community College and pursue a cosmetology degree later on.