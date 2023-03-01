GRHS students exhibit at Sweetwater County Library

Librarian Cherrie Dittman takes a moment to check out the students’ artwork – photo submitted by CFAC

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Becoming an annual event, the Sweetwater County Library System has included the Green River High School art students in the exhibit calendar for February and March this year at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

“The 2022-2023 school year has produced some great work so far. Our current show at the Sweetwater County Library highlights some of our students who have shown great dedication to improving their art skills,” said art instructor Shane Steiss said.

“The show includes works from all grade levels at the high school and from both beginning students and students who have studied with us for 4 years. As always, myself and art instructor Denise Mosley are very proud of the dedication and perseverance each of these students has shown as they have grown into artists.”

This year’s participating artists are Elena Apperson, Oliver Baldwin, Renea Barnes, Ray Barrett, Lani Jo Blaylock, Emily Brady, Janey Burd, Tyler Castillon, Nicole Clark, Audrey Ferrer, Ana Fox, Cierra Gross, Alyssa Herwaldt, Kyra Holmes, Madi Homan, Hale Iwin, Kimberly Johnson, Presley Keller, Maggie Lennon, Taegan Lewis, Brinley Nelson, Kaylee Nelson, Myriah Oliver, Alise Pehrson, Alexis Pine, Jordan Poling, Olive Roberts, Mia Rosas, Rylee Rosas, Sydney Smothers, Hailey Tyler, Natalie Walgren, and Maya Wiekhorst.

The Sweetwater County Library System’s Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg, and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Krmpotich, Alan Vaugh Lindsey Travis, and Debora Soule.

The Exhibits Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits for both the Sweetwater County Library in Green River and White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.